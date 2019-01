Can’t see the video? Tap here

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — N.E.D. the News Eight Drone took a ride above East Moline as several inches of snow fell in the Quad Cities area on Saturday, January 12.

The area was under a winter weather advisory, which was upgraded to a warning during the afternoon. The immediate Quad Cities saw between six and seven inches, according to snow reports from the National Weather Service.

