Winter Weather Advisory expanded, in effect until 9 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9pm Saturday evening and has been expanded farther northward.

A long duration light snow event will continue through the early evening hours before tapering off to flurries overnight. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches in the immediate Quad Cities will be likely, with higher amounts to the south towards Monmouth, Galesburg, Mount Pleasant, and Burlington, where 4 to 6 inches will be possible with isolated higher amounts.

Light winds will limit blowing and drifting snow, however, expect reduced visibility in some areas. Colder pavement temperatures will also create several slick spots on untreated roads. If you must travel today, make sure and leave plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke