Semi blocks eastbound I-74 traffic in Henry County, Illinois

LYNN CENTER, Illinois — A semi blocking both lanes of traffic on eastbound I-74 was causing a traffic backup southeast of the Quad Cities.

The Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed the crash was near Mile Marker 22 around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12.

A spokesperson from the Illinois State Police said crews were still on scene as of noon.

Henry County: A semi is blocking both lanes of eastbound I-74 at mile marker 22.5, near Lynn Center. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/n9Nsbr7iNL — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) January 12, 2019