Semi blocks eastbound I-74 traffic in Henry County, Illinois

LYNN CENTER, Illinois — A semi blocking both lanes of traffic on eastbound I-74 was causing a traffic backup southeast of the Quad Cities.
The Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed the crash was near Mile Marker 22 around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12.
A spokesperson from the Illinois State Police said crews were still on scene as of noon.
41.295869 -90.357904