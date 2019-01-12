Semi blocks eastbound I-74 traffic in Henry County, Illinois

Posted 12:00 pm, January 12, 2019

Submitted photo, 1-12-19

LYNN CENTER, Illinois — A semi blocking both lanes of traffic on eastbound I-74 was causing a traffic backup southeast of the Quad Cities.

The Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed the crash was near Mile Marker 22 around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12.

A spokesperson from the Illinois State Police said crews were still on scene as of noon.

