Preliminary snowfall totals through Saturday evening

All Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have expired as of 9pm. Accumulating snow is starting to wind down in many parts of the area as this storm system continues to move off to the east.

Here’s a look at some of the preliminary snowfall reports so far. Areas south of the Quad Cities have picked up the most, nearly a foot in many spots across Warren, McDonough, and Knox Counties.

Many side streets and less-traveled roads will remain snow-covered through Sunday morning. Road conditions late Saturday evening show many interstates and other main highways still at least partially covered with snow. Plan some extra time to reach your destination safely if you need to travel this evening or Sunday morning. Winds will remain light keeping blowing/drifting snow to a minimum.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke