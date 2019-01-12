× Illinois State Police urge drivers to stay off the roads, multiple crashes reported

The Illinois State Police are warning current snowy conditions are leading to hazardous roads.

“There are crashes. Lots of crashes,” read a post from the Illinois State Police Facebook page.

Around 8:10 a.m. a crash between two semis was reported on Interstate 280 near Mile Marker 14 in Milan. Westbound traffic was stopped temporarily and the roadway was reopened before 9:30 a.m. There were no injuries.

On Interstate 80 a semi rolled over into the median in Colona, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. That crash reported around 9:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 7.

There were no injuries reported but there was a fuel leak. Periodic lane closures were expected and “traffic delays may last for an extended amount of time due to cleanup,” said police.

Police say it’s difficult for emergency vehicles to reach crash sites and responses may take longer than usual.

Remember to stay in your car if you slide off the road. If you crash, call 911.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

For more storm updates, check out WQAD 8’s weather warning page.