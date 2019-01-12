Clinton community says goodbye to fallen hero, Lt. Hosette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The community put to rest a hero who died in the line of duty, fighting a fire for the Clinton Fire Department.

Lt. Eric Hosette was honored Saturday, January 12 at a public funeral service held at the Riverview Bandshell in Clinton.

Lt. Hosette was remembered for his commitment of service to the Clinton community, and how he lived his life.

"For Eric, being a firefighter was more than a job, it was in his blood" said Mayor Mark Vulich. "So when he went to ADM last Saturday, he was following his dream to serve and save lives."

Click here to read more about Lt. Hosette.