× Award-winning choir to sing at Augustana College

Augustana College will host their annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on January 12th at 6:00 p.m. To celebrate the life and legacy of MLK the college will welcome a variety of performers to Centennial Hall. The event is free to attend.

Dexter Walker and the Zion Movement are set to headline the night. This award winning choir was started in 2003 by Minister Dexter Walker. Originally the choir was based in Walker’s grandma’s basement. Since then, the choir has won the Chicago All-City Gospel Challenge Choir Competition, toured across the country, and signed record contracts.

The celebration will include additional performances by the Teranga Drum Circle and Augustana students. The night will also feature a live painting done by Chinetana Phounsavath.