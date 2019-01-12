Augie comes from behind to win, SAU Queen Bees win, Bettendorf and Geneseo Wrestling Invite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Augustana Men's Basketball scores come from behind win 69-68 over Carthage. Nolan Ebel goes the length of the court in 5.5 to win it. Tha was Augie's 500th win at Carver Center.

St. Ambrose men fall to Holy Cross in overtime 80-75.

St. Ambrose Queen Bees beat Holy Cross 85-56. Mercedes Jackson goes over 1000 points for her career.

Augustana Women fall to Carthage 73-54.

Three Assumption Wrestlers win gold at the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout.

Four local wrestlers claim the top spot at the 44th Annual Geneseo Wrestling Invite.