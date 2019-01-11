Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of weekend snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for parts of the area ahead of this weekends snow system, beginning midnight Saturday through 6pm Saturday evening.

The advisory runs essentially along and south of I-80 where light snow is expected to create slick travel conditions.

The timing of this system continues to favor light snow arriving in places like Burlington and Galesburg just before midnight tonight. It will then enter the Quad Cities metro just shortly after midnight and become more steady prior to sunrise Saturday.

This will be a long duration event eventually giving most areas on the order of two to four inches of total snowfall by the time things come to an end Sunday morning. The heaviest axis of snow will be along a line from Ottumwa to Mount Pleasant, and Galesburg with four to six inches looking likely in these areas. The snow will be wet and heavy, so make sure and use caution if you'll be shoveling. Further to the north a sharp cutoff will exist with places around Galena and Dubuque hardly seeing any accumulation at all as the snow fights off dry air.

Here's how things will play out in terms of the hazards with this system. Light snow entering the region, especially by midnight and lasting for much of Saturday afternoon. This will create slick roads, especially in areas that have not been pretreated. Colder pavement temperatures will also allow the snow to stick more efficiently.

This snowfall will help put a dent in the snowfall drought that we have actually experienced since December 1st. For the meteorological winter season which begins December 1, we are short around 11 inches of snowfall compared to normal. However, if you go back to July 1, we are actually six inches ahead. Either way, the snow will be beneficial to some, especially those in the snow removal business!

If you are planning to travel on Saturday, leave some extra time to reach your destination safely.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

