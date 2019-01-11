Why you’re going to notice a lot of BLUE today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, but January 11th is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Family Resources is encouraging people around our area to wear royal blue to raise awareness and show support. The organization also has several events taking place this month for anyone who wants to learn more about this issue and the services they provide to survivors. For more information, click here.

Ashley Velez, Survivor Services Supervisor at Family Resources, appeared on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, January 11th to talk about Human Trafficking Awareness Month/Day. To see what kinds of services Family Resources provides, click the video above.