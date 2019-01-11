The Score Week 2

The Score Part 1
Moline wins their 9th straight beating Galesburg 71-54, going to 5-0 in the Western Big 6.
Rock Island over Alleman 64-43 for city bragging rights.
Sterling holds serve at home with 49-33 over LaSalle-Peru.
Assumption with 15 point win over Davenport North.
Pleasant Valley wins at home beating Muscatine.
Davenport West wins 4th straight game beating Burlington 78-59.
Sterling Newman stays red hot with 67-64 win over Kewanee.
Rockridge with road over Monmouth-Roseville 38-36.
Orion gets home win 46-38 against Fulton.
Spring Valley Hall with 2-point win over Bureau Valley.
Wethersfield scores win over Princeville 64-52.
Annawan beats Stark County 63-42.
Ridgewood with road win over West Central 69-65.
Sterling girls roll to a 32 point win at home.
Pleasant Valley stays perfect on the season with 52-39 win.
Davenport North holds off Assumption for 5 point win.
Bettendorf cruises to 51-28 win.
Prince of Peace with a 42-41 win over Calamus-Wheatland.