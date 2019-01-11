× Teen charged with kidnapping, accused of restraining victim with duct tape

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport teenager is facing kidnapping and robbery charges, accused of taking part in torturing a victim by restraining him with duct tape and shooting him with paintballs.

In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, January 9, the victim was stripped naked and his hands, ankles and mouth were tied with duct tape, according to court documents from the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office.

“The victim was further assaulted with hands, feet and being shot with a paintball gun,” read the court document.

According to the document, the victim was then put into the trunk of a car and left in a field near a gravel road. The temperature was listed as 27 degrees at that time with a 13-degree wind chill, which the document described as “a condition and environment that posed a substantial risk of death.”

The victim was later found at a home on Ward Avenue in Muscatine County, according to court documents. He told authorities that on top of the assault he had also been robbed, having his cell phone and $210 stolen from him. Three people were involved in the assault and robbery, according to the victim.

One person has been charged in the incident: 17-year-old Taryn Deion Moore from Davenport, according to a statement from the Muscatine County Attorney’s office. He was arrested on Thursday, January 10 and faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.