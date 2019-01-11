× Snow emergencies may impact where you park

Area cities are declaring snow emergencies ahead of the snowfall forecast for the Quad Cities.

Carbon Cliff — A snow emergency has been declared, set to begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday and will be in effect for 72 hours. Parking will not be allowed on any streets or roads within the village. Violators are subject to ticketing or towing.

Coal Valley — A snow emergency is in effect from midnight, early Saturday morning and will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday. Parking will not be allowed on any village streets, avenues, cul de sacs, alleys or parking lots if there are two or more inches of snow.

Davenport — A snow emergency has been declared from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday. During a snow emergency, parking on posted snow routes is prohibited. Vehicles left on snow routes may be towed or ticketed.

“Having cars parked off-street is the best way to ensure snow removal on our major thoroughfares is effective and promotes mobility throughout the city,” said a statement from the city.

Parking ramps are available for free starting at 5 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday. Click here for more information on Davenport’s snow emergencies.

Eldridge — A snow emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday. Parking on city streets is prohibited during a snow emergency. Parking is available in the following lots: Municipal Parking Lot, Faith Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, at the Water Treatment Plant at North 6th Street and Donahue Street, North Scott Jr. High School’s south side parking lot, west and east side of Centennial Park, and in the Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot.

Galesburg — A snow emergency is set to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday. Parking will not be allowed on city streets. Vehicles in violation may be ticketed or towed. Parking restrictions remain in effect until all streets are cleared. Click here for more information on city snow emergencies.

Rock Island — A snow emergency will begin at 11 p.m. Friday. Once the snow has reached two inches, parking will not be allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Violators may get a $35 ticket and could be towed. The city is asking residents to park off residential streets until snow removal is complete.