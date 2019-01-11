× Snow arriving late tonight… Snowfall amounts still on track

Snowfall is still on track for most of the area as we head into the late night hours into Saturday.

Snow will be developing near 10pm for areas along Highway 34 before reaching the I80 corridor and points north just after midnight. The snow will continue Saturday morning before tapering during the afternoon and night from west to east. When it comes to our area the heavier snow amounts will remain south of the Quad Cities where areas along and south Highway 34 could see around 4 to 5 inches. As you approach the I80 corridor, which includes the immediate Quad Cities 2 to 3 inches, with a sharp drop off in amounts as you head farther north. At this point, areas along Highway 20 will likely see a good dusting at best.

Temperatures will hover just below freezing for much of the day Saturday making for slick road conditions especially along and south of the I80 corridor. Thus, the Winter Weather Advisory until 6pm Saturday night.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be around the freezing mark of 32 degrees with skies slowly improving come Sunday as the system quickly pulls away.

Most of next week looks mostly pretty quiet with highs just above freezing. It won’t be until this time next week that another system targets the Midwest with a light wintry mix on Friday followed by another potential snow event on Saturday. A stretch of arctic cold begins that Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

