× Hurts Donuts Company helps raise more than $37,000 for families of Clinton firefighters

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Iowa residents, workers and public servants banned together on Jan. 10 to raise money for two Clinton firefighter families.

The result? More than 11,000 donuts were sold resulting in $37,653.26, according to a Facebook post from the company.

The line filled the store when the fundraiser kicked off at 7 a.m. Hurts Donut Company even enlisted the help of the Davenport Fire Department, seen in the short video below.

Hurts Donut Company’s Facebook post says all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the families.

Lieutenant Eric Hosette died fighting a fire at the ADM plant in Clinton. Adam Cain was rushed to the hospital, where he is still in critical condition, fighting for his life.

Read: Clinton firefighter killed in the line of duty