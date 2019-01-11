Flipped semi in Milan slows traffic, emergency crews respond

MILAN, Illinois — Police are at the scene of a wreck where a semi-truck flipped over onto its side.

The wreck happened Friday morning, January 11 at the intersection of US-67 and Andalusia Road in Milan. The semi was coming around the corner, lost control and tipped over, according to a spokesperson from the Milan Police Department.

Traffic was blocked northbound from the intersection; other lanes were open.

There were no injuries reported. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The intersection was slowed for about an hour, according to Mark Rumley, with the Milan Police Department.