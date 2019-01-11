Everything you need to know about Lt. Eric Hosette’s visitation & funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa - Starting on January 11, a series of events will take place to honor the life of Lt. Eric Hosette.

Hosette was killed while fighting a fire at the ADM Plant in Clinton.

Some of the events are open to the public, while others are private.

Public Visitation:

A public visitation will he held on January 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South in Clinton, Iowa.

That event will end at around 8:00 p.m.

Public Memorial Service

On Saturday January 12, the public is invited to attend a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Lt. Hosette.

That service will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Riverview Park Bandshell, located at 400 Riverview Drive in Clinton, Iowa.

Hosette will be laid to rest during a private funeral service on January 12.