East Dubuque teen busted with 14 pounds of weed, a gun, and $17K

DUBUQUE, Iowa- A multi-agency team of law enforcement seized guns, cash, and pounds of marijuana from a teen in Dubuque.

Thursday, January 10, the Jo Daviess Sherrif and the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant procured by the Dubuque Drug Task Force.

Law enforcement says after entering a home on the 300 block of Hill Street, they arrested Devin R. Keller-Schueler,19, of East Dubuque.

According to police, 6,393 grams of cannabis (14 lbs), a Ruger AR-556, and more than $17,000 were seized from the teen’s apartment.

Some of the marijuana was in liquid form and various packaging and processing materials were also taken.

Police also seized assorted drug paraphernalia, but have not released if any other possessions were taken through civil asset forfeiture.

Two other people were in the residence at the time but were released without charges.

As a result of this evidence and the investigation, police have filed the following charges on the teenage man: