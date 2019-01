Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Firefighters responded to a call in the 6200 block of Concord Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, January 10. The home is near the Harvest States Co-Op and west of I-280.

Crews were on the scene for several hours. No word if anyone was hurt, or if anyone was in the structure. The home is believed to be a total loss though.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as soon as we get more information.