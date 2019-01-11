‘Dancing with GMQC’: 18-month-old busts a move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Good Morning Quad Cities, we want to see what gets you dancing. It's part of our segment "Dancing with GMQC" sponsored by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The segment is all about you showing us what makes you want to dance.

On Friday, Jan. 11, we met Beau, an 18-month-old who likes to get down.

His moves were captured by his mom, Ahrin Hulsing.

You can submit YOUR dancing videos to the WQAD Facebook page or email them to "news@wqad.com" with "Attn: GMQC" in the subject line and you could appear on Good Morning Quad Cities.