Bald Eagle Days kicks off annual family-friendly conservation event

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The annual family-friendly event in the Quad Cities is back with new adventures this year.

Bald Eagle Days runs all weekend long at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. Live shows will be presented by the Exotic Wildlife Sanctuary, Birds of Prey, Big Run Wolf Ranch and Jim Nesci with an 8-foot alligator named Bubba.

The exhibit is packed with games, trivia, and giveaways including:

· An eagle-feeding bag toss game.

· An eagle airplane flying activity.

· A temporary tattoo station.

· Animal-themed coloring sheets and Modern Woodmen activity books.

· A Quad Cities-themed photo backdrop.

· A prize wheel and gift card drawing.

· A Free eagle calendar featuring Quad Cities wildlife images taken by local photographers, printed at Modern Woodmen’s Printing and Mail Distribution Center.

The photographers will be present throughout the exhibit to talk about their work.

Theresa Konrath, with Big Run Wolf Ranch, said she is happy to educate people about the unique animals she brought with her to the Expo.

"There's a lot of different animal groups here," Konrath said. "They can learn a lot about education and conservation of wildlife, how people care for wildlife and how to interact with wildlife so it's great to have everybody here all in one setting."

Bald Eagle Days began in 1967 and is now used to support and promote conservation efforts in the Quad Cities area. For a full schedule of the Bald Eagle Days events, visit the QCCA Expo Center's website.