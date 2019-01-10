Y Quad Cities Junior Rowing breaks world record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Y Quad Cities Junior Rowing team is now the proud title holder of a new world record.

A team of rowers set the record on Jan 7. for the indoor 19 & Under Female 100,000 meters.

They completed this distance in 5 hours, 24 minutes and 51.2 seconds. This time beat the old record by more than an hour according to the Dispatch-Argus, which was held by a group of Danish Rowers.

The team included Pleasant Valley juniors Taylor English, Delaney Evans, Emma Mask, Brenna Morley, and Amulya Pillutla; Pleasant Valley freshman Elizabeth Tessen, sophomores Ava Satterfield and Julie Valenca; Bettendorf seniors Morgan Beghtol, Kyra Vanderweele; Daveport Central senior Lauren Pearson; Liberty High School (North Liberty, IA) sophomores Ella Saunders and Stella Warren; and Elizabeth Tessen