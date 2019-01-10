Weekend snow chances increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that we have the cold air back in place, snow chances will be on the rise heading into the weekend. Some locations could pick up quite a bit!

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued in downstate Illinois and parts of Missouri in anticipation of this potent storm system. These areas will likely see the heaviest snowfall totals along with the strongest winds as an area of low pressure crosses into parts of Arkansas and Missouri. Typically with a track this far south we wouldn't see too much in the way of snow here, but another disturbance will reach into parts of Iowa and drive snow a little farther to the north.

Light snow will begin falling Friday night, especially after sunset, becoming steady by midnight Saturday. Areas along and south of Interstate 80 will likely see the heaviest bursts of snow at times, making travel slick.

Light to moderate snow will continue at times throughout the day on Saturday impacting some road conditions. With the colder temperatures in the last few days, this snow will stick to the pavement a little more easily compared to previous snow events. With the bulk of the energy from this system remaining to the south, winds here will remain light keeping blowing/drifting snow to a minimum.

Total snowfall amounts will range from 1-3 inches from Clinton, Iowa City, Sterling, Dixon, and points north. Around 2-4 inches here in the Quad Cities metro, and higher amounts of 3-6 inches south of Interstate 80.

If you plan to travel on Saturday, make sure and leave extra time to reach your destination safely.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

