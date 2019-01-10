× Snowfall on Saturday… Breaking down snowfall amounts for the area

What a difference! Yes, its has been on the cold side but at least we’re not fighting the wind like we were experiencing the past couple of days. Highs this afternoon will reach around the 30 degree mark. That’s about seasonal folks! Overnight lows will dip around 20 under fair skies.

Clouds will be on the increase on Friday as our well advertised snowfall event approaches from the south. We’re at a point in the forecast as to how much across the area. The snow will arrive just after midnight and continue through Saturday morning before slowly tapering later that afternoon. I still see the heaviest snowfall south of the area where places from Quincy, Springfield to Champaign, IL and points south will likely see 6 inches. I see at least 3 to 4 inches along Highway 34 from Mount Pleasant, Burlington, IA to Galesburg, IL and 2 to 3 inches along the Interstate 80 corridor which includes the Quad Cities. Farther north, along Highway 30 an inch or 2, will lesser amounts toward Highway 20.

No matter how you look at it, the snow will likely cause some slick travel on Saturday. Plan accordingly.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

