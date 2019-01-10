Mario Kart played on Royals baseball stadium video board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A news helicopter caught an unusual sight on Jan. 9. Someone was playing Mario Kart on the giant video board of the Royals baseball stadium.

The KCTV helicopter was up getting shots of Arrowhead Stadium for the Chief's coming playoff game when the photographer noticed something unusual.

It's-a-me, Mario!

The video game character was racing around on the 105-foot-tall, 84-foot-wide Crown Vision screen. The video board was the largest HD LED screen in the world when it was constructed.

According to a tweet from Royals Charities, this was actually part of a fundraiser. The tweet even mentioned that playing the game on the big screen could be part of an auction in 2019.