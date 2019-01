× I-74 Eastbound is reopened to traffic

Quad Cities- On I-74 the right lane is blocked due to a stalled vehicle between exit 4: US 67; Grant Street and State Street and the Mississippi River bridge (Bettendorf).

There is an approximate six-minute delay eastbound, and a one-minute delay westbound.

This information is current as of 4:50 p.m. January 10