× How to donate blood for injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Fire Department is asking the community to donate blood for a wounded firefighter after an explosion at the ADM plant.

Firefighter Adam Cain is in critical condition at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton. His treatment requires blood transfusions, and the Clinton FD has requested the community participates in blood drives around the community to make sure Cain has all the blood he needs. The blood will also help other patients at the hospital.

Progress Report: How injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain is doing

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center holds regular mobile blood drives around the community, Kirby Winn, PR director at the blood center, said.

The drives are listed below. Those who want to set up an appointment should call MVRBC at (563) 359-5401 or (800) 747-5401.

Blood drives in Clinton