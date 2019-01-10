Burlington credit union warns of counterfeit bills

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A community credit union is warning residents of counterfeit money after seeing several fake bills.

Casebine Community Credit Union posted a picture on Facebook of the fake bills, saying they had received counterfeit $20 and $100 bills. The company knew they were fake by foreign characters written on the bills. In the comments, the company also said they didn’t pass a counterfeit pen test.

The U.S. government suggests that anyone who finds a counterfeit bill should report it to the local police or the U.S. Secret Service. See the federal counterfeit recommendations, here.