Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quad Cities- A car crashed through the front on the Pizza Hut located on Avenue of the Cities.

Restoration crews are on the scene cleaning up the debris.

People working there said that they could feel and hear the car crash into the building.

The car has been taken away as of 6:30 p.m.

Reporter Katherine Bauer spoke to the woman driving the car, she says she backed into a light pole outside the restaurant before accelerating into the building.

She says she isn't sure how it all happened.