Wheel of Misfortine; Jarquiz Sutton accused of punching woman in head in road rage

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, January 9, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 22-year-old Jarquiz Sutton. He's 6'1", 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery. Police say he punched a woman in the head during a road rage incident in Moline in October 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.