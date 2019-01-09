Take a virtual tour of this abandoned Galesburg cinema

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- This five-minute virtual tour shows the dilapidated state of the West Twin Cinema in Galesburg.

In January of 2019, Galesburg City Council approved a bid for demolition of the historic building.

The walk-through showcases the two theaters, lobby and ballroom in the two-story building that have been left in disrepair.

City Engineer Wayne Carl said the demolition was set to begin in February and was expected to take between two and three months to complete. In place of the abandoned building, the city was planning to fill the area mostly with green space, public restrooms and some parking spaces.