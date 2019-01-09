× Snowfall still on track to start the weekend… Check out early estimates

A definite slap in the face if you walked outside in that blustery wind today as temperatures have been hovering around the low to mid 20s. Wind chills for most areas experienced temperatures in the single digits.

Temperatures will fall as low as the lower teens with wind chills once again in the single digits. Fortunately, winds will have diminished greatly through the overnight hours.

Thursday still looks cold but bright with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees.

Afterwards, the next system will track just to our south Friday night into Saturday bringing our next round of light accumulating snow. The heaviest is still expected to fall into portions of eastern Missouri into downstate Illinois where 3 to 6 inches is likely. Here locally, I’m still looking at 1 to 3″. Most of the snowfall will take place Saturday morning before tapering toward that evening. Slick travel will be likely through the day on Saturday so please plan accordingly.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

