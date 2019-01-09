Quad City area fire departments lower flags in solidarity with Clinton after deadly fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa - In a show of solidarity, several area fire departments have lowered their flags to half-staff.

Fire stations in Moline, East Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf have all lowered their flags, after Clinton Mayor Mark Vulich requested that all flags in the nation be lowered to half-staff in honor of Lt. Eric Hosette of the Clinton Fire Department.

Hosette, died while fighting a fire at the ADM plant in Clinton on Saturday, January 5.

The lowering of the flags at local departments is an act that local firefighters say shows how strong the bonds within fire fighting community really is.

"Whenever there's a line-of-duty death, there's usually an outpouring of support that can be found throughout the firefighting community, as well as throughout the community as a whole. Especially in smaller towns like Moline and Clinton." said Training Officer Jamie Hudson of the Moline Fire Department.

Mayor Vulich has asked that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on January 12.