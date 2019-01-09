Photos: Winds topping 50 mph cause damage, knock down tree

ALBANY, Illinois — Winds easily hit 40 mph on Jan. 8, even topping 50 mph in some areas. This created wind damage in some places, including a large tree that was knocked over.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke has been following this new system of high winds and dropping temperatures. He said winds are taking the wind chill down to single digits and even negative numbers in some places.

