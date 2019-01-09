× Iowa men win Alabama catfishing competition

DECATUR, Alabama — Three local men took home the top prize from an Alabama fishing tournament held annually at the beginning of each year.

The competition, “Winter Blues on Wheeler” is described as one of the country’s largest and highest-paying tournament catfishing events. On Saturday, January 5, the “Winter Blues” Facebook page named the champions: Danny Combs from Mediapolis, Iowa; Blake Boecker from Wapello, Iowa; and Ruger Mcneil from Wapello, Iowa.

The trio won $10,000 after weighing in their catches at 140.33 pounds.

According to the “Winter Blues” Facebook page, there were 173 boats in the competition.

The top 5 finishers are qualified for the 2019 Fishlife National Championship of Catfishing March 2 & 3 2019.