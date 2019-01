DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hundreds of poinsettias will be given away on January 12th and 13th, according to the Davenport Parks and Recreation.

“The Great Poinsettia Giveaway” is a yearly tradition at Vander Veer Botanical Park, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They planned to give away hundreds of poinsettias to the public.

Donations to benefit the maintenance of Vander Veer park are encouraged.