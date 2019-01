× Galesburg PD needs help finding a man wanted for child pornography

GALESBURG, Illinois- Galesburg Police are asking for help find a man wanted on arrest warrants including child pornography.

In their Facebook post, they say, Brian Deppe, 30, is wanted for failure to appear in court to answer charges of child pornography.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044