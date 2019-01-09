Clinton Fire Department asks community for a different type of donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- For the first time since the deadly explosion at the ADM plant, the Clinton Fire Department is publicly speaking out about the bond they had with Lieutenant Eric Hosette and firefighter Adam Cain.

A memorial is growing inside the walls of the fire station. A table is filled with flowers, cards from school children and mementos for Lt. Hosette and Adam Cain. While the constant flow of flowers, cards and money is greatly appreciated, the station's Battallion Chief, Joel Atkinson, is now asking the surrounding community for a new type of donation -- blood.

Atkinson said firefighter Cain is recovering well at the University of Iowa Hospital right now, but that is thanks to the blood he received while in critical condition. He said if more people in the community could donate, even if it's in honor of both fallen firefighters, they could possibly save even more lives.

Darrin Farrell, a Clinton Firefighter and good friends with Cain since childhood, said he misses going to work with his best friend everyday. Farrell said the station does not feel the same without him at his side.

"Adam comes into work and makes you laugh right off the bat," Farrell said. "If you don't come in with a good attitude he's going to change it right away."

Atkinson said he worked closely with Lt. Hosette daily. He said Hosette could always be counted on whenever engines had mechanical problems. He said it's Hosette's constant drive to learn, that will truly impact the station going forward.

"It's going to be devastating for the Fire Department to replace Eric," Atkinson said. "He did so many things and the knowledge he carried... He's a young man, he had so much time to share what he knew with the younger firefighters."