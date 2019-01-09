Children’s play equipment in 2 Camanche parks “intentionally set on fire”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMANCHE, Iowa- Camanche Volunter Fire Department says they arrived at a park in Camanche to find a plastic slide on fire.

Fire Chief Dave Schutte says shortly after midnight Sunday, January 6, firefighters arrived at Anthony Park in the 1200 block of 3rd st.

When they arrived they found a piece of playground equipment on fire.

They say a plastic slide looked like it was "intentionally set on fire" and they estimate damages at $1,000.

On Thursday, December 27, around 9 P.M. Firefighters found a slide on fire in Platt Park.

Damage, in this case, was also estimated at $1000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 563-259-8575 or contact Clinton County Crimestoppers.