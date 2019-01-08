× Woman found dead on the side of the road outside Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa- After receiving a call about a person lying on the side of the highway, police arrived to find a dead woman.

Muscatine Sheriff C.J. Ryan says that January 8, police pulled up to Highway 38 just North of county road intersection F70 (155th St).

A woman was lying dead on the side of the road. Police shut down the highway in order to investigate further.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the woman at this time, but they have scheduled an autopsy for January 9.

WQAD will keep you updated as we receive more information