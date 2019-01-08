× WIU closes freshman north quad amidst low enrollment

MACOMB, Illinois – Western Illinois University will be closing decades-old dorms, Bayliss and Henninger, beginning Fall of 2019.

“To better accommodate new freshmen at Western Illinois University, new student housing will be moved from Bayliss and Henninger halls, also known as the North Quad, to Thompson and Lincoln-Washington halls beginning this fall.”

According to the University, incoming freshmen will now live on floors designated for first-year students in Thompson and Lincoln-Washington halls (on the opposite end of campus) which also houses sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

The announcement comes amidst declining enrollment numbers, a scandal resulting in a trustee resigning, and a new price-lock guarantee by the University hoping to boost numbers.

Two new living-learning communities (floors where students with similar majors are grouped) will be added in the dorms i.e. business studies and agriculture studies, beginning fall 2019.

“The feedback we often hear from prospective students and families is that they want their own room, updated accommodations and dining options within the hall, or in close proximity, Moving new students to these halls meets these student needs, and provides additional benefits and opportunities for incoming freshmen.”-Joe Roselieb, director of residential and auxiliary facilities.

The University says resident assistants and building service workers from the closed dorms will be shifted to other halls as/if needed.

“There are no plans at this time to raze the North Quad halls.”