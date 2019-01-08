× Winds to remain strong as we prepare for the week’s coldest

The strong winds of today has definitely put a slight chill in the air with temperatures in the 40s degrees and wind chills in the 30s. The winds will continue to be blustery this evening with gusts over 35 mph in spots and overnight lows around 20. Wind chills will be approaching single digits in spots by dawn tomorrow.

That takes us to Wednesday and the coldest day of the week with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens to single digits. Yes, the wind will be blustery but not advisory status.

Even less wind will be anticipated on Thursday but still on the seasonably cold side with highs around 30 under mostly sunny skies.

Afterwards, our first chance at measurable snow will arrive heading into the weekend. Light accumulations will be possible as the snow begins late Friday night into the morning hours on Saturday. This system will leave the second half of the weekend quiet with seasonably cold with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

