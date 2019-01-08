Wind Advisory in effect until 9 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong northwest winds gusting up to 50 MPH will create single digit wind chills both above and below zero by Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area until 9 p.m. this evening. The strongest winds will arrive just after sunrise this morning lasting until the evening hours.

Winds gusting up to 50 MPH will be likely creating hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on north and south roads. Loose outdoor objects will also become vulnerable to being moved easily.

As temperatures continue to drop this evening and into Wednesday morning, single-digit wind chills both above and below zero will be likely, with little recovery during the day on Wednesday.

Take the time now to secure any loose outdoor objects that may blow away or cause damage.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

