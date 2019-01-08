× Vehicle hits, injures pedestrian on Illinois Route 84 near Fulton

FULTON, Illinois — A pedestrian was hurt when a vehicle hit him on Illinois Route 84.

According to a statement from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Jeremy R. Gaul was in the northbound lane he was hit by an oncoming vehicle around 6 p.m. Monday, January 7.

Gaul, from Clinton, Iowa was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There was no word on his condition.

The crash remained under investigation.