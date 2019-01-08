Study finds no link between artificial sweeteners and weight loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED KINGDOM -- A recent study states there is no substantial link between artificial sweeteners, found in products like diet soda, and weight loss.

The research, published in the BMJ, collected data from 56 individual studies. Of this data, the few studies that found a link to weight loss were also found to be incomplete or poorly done. All the good data showed no difference between those who consumed regular versus fake sugars.

Other studies have linked artificial sweeteners to the risk of cancer, but there was no link found here in this latest study either.

The researchers state scientists should study the long-term affects of artificial sweeteners more completely, as they are currently poorly understood.