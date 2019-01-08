× Progress Report: How injured Clinton firefighter Adam Cain is doing

CLINTON, Iowa — A firefighter that was injured in an explosion that killed one of his coworkers remains in the hospital, but doctors say he’s in critical but stable condition.

Adam Cain, age 23, remained in the hospital Tuesday, January 8. He was injured Saturday while battling a fire at an ADM plant. His coworker, Lt. Eric Hosette was killed that day.

According to a statement from Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke, doctors are focused on Cain’s breathing. He’s been back and forth with a breathing tube during his recovery. Doctors were able to remove it Sunday for about 12 hours, but replaced it after he started to have some troubles breathing again.

“This will allow his lungs to heal and to allow him to rest more comfortably with the sedation,” said Brooke’s statement. Doctors made Cain’s family aware that there could be some setbacks in his recovery and replacing the breathing tube was anticipated.

At one point Adam was awake and able to breath on his own, Brooke said. This allowed his family to have a conversation with him “and tell him they loved him and he knows everyone is behind him.”

As of Monday evening, Cain was resting comfortably and stable, Brooke said.

Cain’s family is asking for continued prayers for Cain as well as for Lt. Hosette’s family.