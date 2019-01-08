Police say a Chicago woman with concealed carry license shot and killed a robber

CHICAGO (WGN) — WGN has obtained surveillance video of the woman who shot and killed a man who tried to rob her on the Far South Side.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West 103rd Street in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood.

The 25-year-old woman was standing at a corner, possibly waiting for a bus, when a man, armed with a weapon, tried to rob her. Police say she showed her weapon and then shot the man in the neck. He ran off but collapsed a block away in the 400 block of West 103rd.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 19 years old.

Police were withholding the name of the shooting victim until relatives are notified.

Police continue to investigate.