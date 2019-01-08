× Outgoing Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner presents the highlights of his term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner is highlighting school-funding reform, cutting red tape for businesses, curbs against government unionization and efforts to clip conflicts of interest in his end-of-term message to the General Assembly.

The one-term Republican leaves office Monday, January 14, when Democrat J.B. Pritzker takes his place. Rauner told reporters Tuesday that his report to lawmakers would emphasize the 2017 legislation to boost money for public schools.

He is taking credit for high employment and reduced fees for small businesses to start. And he noted the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against government unions forcing non-members to pay fair-share fees.

This all came in the governor’s Constitution report; the state requires outgoing governors to summarize their terms of office. But none has done so since Republican Jim Edgar left office in 1999.

