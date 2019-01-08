Next phase of Burlington’s flood wall approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- The Burlington City Council has approved the next phase of the riverfront flood wall.

The council approved the next phase Monday, January 7, according to the Hawk Eye. The focus will be on two tieback walls. It will help close off the Mississippi River when flooding happens, necessary once the river reaches 21.6 feet.

According to the report, each barrier costs $350 and lasts about a year. The assistant city manager to public works, Nick MacGregor, suggested changing the construction to summer of 2020.

Overall, it's a $4.2 million project, read the report.

40.807653 -91.112890