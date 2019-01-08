Mother of fallen makes it her mission to show appreciation for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- A Whiteside County mom whose son lost his life in the line of duty is making sure every police officer in our area feels appreciated.

Outside always on duty, watching over the officers who work at the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, stands the Quad Cities memorial honoring those on the front lines who died keeping us safe.

And on the inside, Karen Wolf takes the roll of caretaker on Tuesday.

With a bag of chips and a smile, this mom's goal is to make sure every officer in the Quad Cities knows they are appreciated.

In return, this mom keeps her son Chad's memory alive.

He worked for the Michigan State Patrol, and he graduated from Annawan High School. And he died after trying to pull someone over.

"He pursued a guy with a trailer. The guy hit him and drug him four miles before they could stop him," says Wolf.

It's been three years Karen has spent without him, but not if you ask her.

"To me it was yesterday. My heart will tell you yesterday because the pain is still there," says Wolf.

Now she channels that pain by lifting up other officers like her son.

"It makes me smile because when I get hugs, it's like I'm running into my son again, getting a hug from him," says Wolf.

Wolf is part of a group called COPS, Concerns of Police Survivors. They make it their mission to support officers and families who lose a loved one in the line of duty.